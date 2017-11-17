Metal Detectors At Bryant-Denny This Weekend

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – Attendees of the University of Alabama’s football game this weekend will be required to pass through metal detectors at select gates around Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The Tuscaloosa News reports the university said in a news release that the walk-through metal detectors and wands are part of a proactive effort to evaluate improved security measures, with the aim of enforcing existing rules that forbid entry with prohibited items, such as weapons, flags and computers.

Guests will be asked to remove metal objects from clothing before passing through detectors. Prohibited items must be disposed of or returned to cars. The university says measures will be in place to ensure smooth flow at gate access.

Metal detectors are mandatory at  NFL and MLB stadiums.

Kickoff against Mercer University is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday.

