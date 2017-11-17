Inmate’s Death Leads to Jail Investigation in Okaloosa County

By Published:

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate.

Fort Walton Beach Police arrested Nathaniel Harrison Edwards shortly after midnight on a felony domestic violence battery warrant.

2015 Booking photograph of Nathaniel Harrison Edwards

Once in the jail facility in Crestview, officials say they caught Edwards trying to hide a plastic bag of meth amphetamine, which led to additional charges of possession of a controlled substance and smuggling contraband.

Around 3:50 a.m., the sheriff’s office says Edwards became “combative” at the jail, and correctional staff had to restrain him. At some point, Edwards became unresponsive and was taken to North Okaloosa Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

 

