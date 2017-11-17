Goat Bite at State Fair Causes Rabies Scare

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 14-month-old girl is undergoing rabies treatments after being bit by a goat at the Gulf State Fair.

Jenny Thomas said she took her daughter to the petting zoo when the incident happened on the last weekend of the fair.

“She says he has got her finger. He has got her finger and I look and I am pulling the goat away from her and its blood everywhere,” said Thomas. “Then I rushed her out. She is screaming there is blood everywhere it is all over me her clothes.”

The little girl was taken to the hospital where doctors advised she get rabies shots because they could not identify which goat bit the child. There is no legal requirement for the animals to be vaccinated for rabies.

Thomas says her daughter will get six shots over two weeks and it comes with painful side effects.

“She’s had diarrhea. She’s throwing up multiple times a day. She ran a fever of 101,” said Thomas.

The family is now considering legal action.

“How in the world can you have an exhibit where you sell food to children to stick in animals mouths and the animals are not vaccinated for rabies,” said Steve Moore, an Attorney representing the family. “Assuming that there is no legal duty to inoculate these animals then there is an absolute duty to warn the public that they are not inoculated.”

The goats are from a traveling petting zoo from Texas.

Officials with the Greater Gulf State Fair issued a statement on the incident.

“The safety of our patrons is and always has been the top priority of the Greater Gulf State Fair. Noah’s Way has been an attraction at our Fair for over seven years. Noah’s Way provides a unique opportunity for patrons to interact with animals they normally would not have the opportunity to interact with. At this time we are reviewing this one-time incident and, if needed, will address any changes that would need to be made for future Fairs.”