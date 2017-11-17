Florida Democratic Party Chairman Resigns Over Sexual Comments

By Published: Updated:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – The Florida Democratic Party chairman is resigning after a report that he makes women feel uncomfortable.

Stephen Bittel released a brief statement on the party’s Twitter account Friday shortly after four of his party’s candidates for governor called for him to step down.

Bittel apologized and said he didn’t want his personal situation to be distraction ahead of next year’s elections.

Stephen Bittel (Photo Credit: Florida Democratic Party)

Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine, former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham and businessman Chris King all issued statements demanding Bittel leave the post he’s held since January.

It was a response to a Politico report quoting anonymous women saying that Bittel would leer at them, make comments about their appearances or breasts and exhibit other behavior that made them uncomfortable. He also had a breast-shaped stress ball in his office.

None of the women said he groped or assaulted them.

