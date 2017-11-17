Flaming Hot Cheetos Turkey is Apparently the new “Hot” Thanksgiving Trend

(WATE) — If you are looking for a new recipe to try this Thanksgiving, Reynolds has some ideas.

The company shared recipes to add a twist to the classic Turkey recipe.

From hot turkey to ranch to onion flavored, there are recipes for the most courageous dinner guests.

Reynolds suggests using ingredients that you can find in the snack food aisle…

The hot turkey features Flamin’ Hot Cheetos to give it a kick and red coloring.

The ranch-flavored recipe includes corn chips.

If you are a fan of onion rings, the onion-flavored turkey may be the way to go.

For recipes, visit Reynolds’ website.

