COLD CASE: Who Killed Woman Near Ladd Stadium

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG0 — Every year, Bernadine Corbin’s children and friends hold a candlelight vigil on her birthday near where she lived, and died, on Virginia Street near Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

She’s been gone for 16 years.

“We don’t have any answers,” said her daughter Shanna Corbin.

“Nothing at all,” added her sister Jenesis Corbin. “And you’re wishing and hoping that someone would tell us just anything, something.”

One night in February 2001, 35-year-old Bernadine Corbin told her kids – ages 15, 9, and 4 – that she was running up to the convenience store. They never saw her again. Six days later, her body was found, partially buried in a nearby vacant lot. Her own daughter had walked by the site several times.

“Me and my friends walked this same path every day,” Jenesis said. “And we kept saying ‘something stinks back there,’ not knowing it was my own mama.”

Detectives say two things make this a hard case to crack.

“Any time someone is killed, detectives look at a couple of things,” said Sgt. Rusty Hardeman with Mobile Police. “What was going on in the area at the time of the crime?”

In Corbin’s case , six days passed between the time Bernadine was last seen and the time her body was discovered.

“Ít’s really hard to pinpoint the time of death,” Hardeman said.

The other major factor detectives look for, according to Hardeman, is who would have wanted to hurt the victim. Hardeman says Bernadine Corbin didn’t appear to have any enemies.

“She wasn’t doing anything or leading a life that would make her more susceptible than other people,” he said.

“She was so friendly, she was so nice,” said Jenesis.

“Everybody loved her,” added Shanna. “She was a loving person.”

Bernadine’s children say they’ll mark their mother’s birthday every year until the case is solved. The murder itself left deep wound. The unsolved nature of the case makes it worse.

“It was hard,” said Shanna. “I had to actually grow up at a young age. I had to take care of my sister and my brother and I had to raise them. So, I never really had a childhood.”

Hardeman says it’s likely whoever killed Bernadine told someone about it. After 16 years, it could take one of those confidants coming forward to solve the case.