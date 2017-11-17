Cold Case: Brother Still Looking for Answers

(WKRG) — Here’s a News-5 update on a Cold Case story we brought you this summer.

54-year-old Leanord “Nardy” Populus was shot in the back of the head on the porch of a house on Luckie Drive, near St. Stephens Road, three years ago. Police don’t have any leads in the case.

Last month, Populus’ brother C.P and his niece Monica McCants placed a headstone on Populus’ grave at a cemetery in Eight Mile. C.P. says there’s a reason he waited so long to put up the marker.

“I delayed it because I felt like when I laid the headstone I want whoever murdered my brother to be caught, tried and convicted,” he explained. “But that didn’t happen. So it’s been two, three years, so I don’t want him to continue to be out there without a headstone.”

Populus is offering his own $5,000 reward for information that will solve the case. Since News-5 ran the story in July, he says he’s gotten a number of calls and emails but the case remains unsolved. He can be reached at cpgloverd@gmail.com