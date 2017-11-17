BREAKING: 3 People Arrested in Deadly Home Invasion in Atmore

UPDATE: 11:30 a.m.:ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) – Atmore Police have identified the adults charged as 20-year-old Deion Lamar Booth of Chickasaw and 29-year-old Darrell Octavius Brown of Atmore. Booth is currently in Mobile Metro Jail after being arrested on Burglary charges in late August. Brown is currently in the Escambia County Detention Facility in Brewton. Both men are charged with Capital Murder, Robbery 1st degree and Burglary 1st degree.

Three people have been arrested and charged with capital murder after a deadly home invasion in Atmore back in August of 2017.

The home invasion occurred on Broad Street on August 7 and resulted in the death of 56-year-old Robert Kennedy and seriously injured 45-year-old Joi McClammy of Flomaton.

According to the Atmore Police Chief, two adults and one juvenile have been arrested for the crime. Their names have not been released at this time. The three suspects are also charged with attempted murder.

According to Atmore Police, the door of the home was found kicked in and both victims were found lying in bed with gunshot wounds.

This is a developing story and News 5 is working to gather more information.