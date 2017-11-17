BREAKING: 3 People Arrested in Deadly Home Invasion in Atmore

By Published: Updated:

UPDATE:  11:30 a.m.:ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) – Atmore Police have identified the adults charged as 20-year-old Deion Lamar Booth of Chickasaw and 29-year-old Darrell Octavius Brown of Atmore.  Booth is currently in Mobile Metro Jail after being arrested on Burglary charges in late August.  Brown is currently in the Escambia County Detention Facility in Brewton. Both men are charged with Capital Murder, Robbery 1st degree and Burglary 1st degree.

Darrell Brown, 29, Charged with Capital Murder, Robbery and Burglary
Deion Booth, 20, charged with Capital Murder, Robbery and Burglary

Three people have been arrested and charged with capital murder after a deadly home invasion in Atmore back in August of 2017.

The home invasion occurred on Broad Street on August 7 and resulted in the death of 56-year-old Robert Kennedy and seriously injured 45-year-old Joi McClammy of Flomaton.

According to the Atmore Police Chief, two adults and one juvenile have been arrested for the crime. Their names have not been released at this time. The three suspects are also charged with attempted murder.

According to Atmore Police, the door of the home was found kicked in and both victims were found lying in bed with gunshot wounds.

This is a developing story and News 5 is working to gather more information.

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s