Baldwin County Completes New Classrooms, Breaks Ground on More ahead of Levy Vote

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s been an exciting week for Baldwin County Schools as it breaks ground on 24 classrooms and a gym at Spanish Fort High School and completes 20 new classrooms at Fairhope High School.

Those 20 classrooms will officially take on students the Monday after Thanksgiving. After furnishing, the district says it cost them just over four-million dollars.

“Growth. We are trying to keep up with growth,” said Superintendent Eddie Tyler.

The district says since the county is growing so fast, a one-mill levy will be on the December 12th ballot.

It will cost one dollar for every thousand dollars of property tax.

“It’s up to the voters. We’ve done no campaigning. It’s an old tax coming up for renewal and we are just asking the voters to renew it,” said Superintendent Tyler.

While voters tell News 5 the money is needed, some of them are questioning how it’s being used.

“I think they should have started with Foley because it has a lot of kids in the high school. It has like 19-hundred if not more kids. They are a big school,” said Teresa Horton, a Foley resident.

Others are concerned about where the cash is coming from. “I’m against the Mill property tax. As I mentioned earlier I’m more for a sales tax. Our landowners get taxed enough,” said another Foley resident, Anthony Gill.

Superintendent Tyler did tell News 5 that the district still has expansion projects planned for Elberta, Foley High School and Magnolia.