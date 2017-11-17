Arrest Made in Navarre Black Bear Killing

NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) says officers have arrested the man responsible for killing a black bear on October 18. Benjamin Charles Moyer, Jr. was charged with a 2nd-degree misdemeanor and booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail on November 9. Moyer bonded out the same day.

The bear was found on the property of Elizabeth Garrett, who shot video of the dead bear and posted it online. Investigator followed a blood trail from the bear to a spot on the Moyer property where they discovered multiple blood spots, a ground disturbance and a single spent 12-gauge shotshell.

The arrest report states that Moyer confessed to investigators that he shot the bear on his father’s property.

Wildlife officials say their investigation does not match statements given by Moyer about the incident. They say in the report that the bear was shot while moving away from the shooter, and that “the buckshot projectiles entered the bear at a downward angle from the right rear quarter of the bear towards the vital organs in the chest area.”