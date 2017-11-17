ALDOT Announces Firms Competing to Build the Mobile River Bridge

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – The Alabama Department of Transportation announced Friday that four teams have responded to the State’s Request for Qualifications for the I-10 Mobile River Bridge Project.

Included in the press release are details surrounding the replacement of the current Interstate 10 Bayway with an eight-lane bridge to be built higher than the 100-year storm surge height.

Teams submitting applications:

I-10 Mobility Group Equity Members: Cintra Global Ltd. and Meridiam I-10 Infrastructure, LLC Lead Engineering Firm: Parsons Transportation Group Inc. Lead Contractor: Ferrovial Agroman and Parsons Construction Group Inc. Lead O&M: Cintra Group Ltd and Meridiam 1-10 Infrastructure LLC



Gulf Coast Connectors Equity Members: ACS Infrastructure Development Inc.; Macquarie Capital Holdings Pty Limited; HOCHTIEF PPP Solutions, GmbH; and John Laing Investments Limited Lead Engineering Firm: T.Y. LIN International Lead Contractor: Dragados USA, Inc.; The Lane Construction Corporation; Flatiron Constructors Inc. Lead O&M: Gulf Coast Connectors



Mobile Bay Link Equity Members: Acciona Concesiones S.L., Aberdeen Global Infrastructure GP II Ltd., DIF Infra 5 US LLC, Societa Italiana per Condotte d’Acqua Spa. Lead Engineering Firm: COWI North America and Michael Baker International Inc. Lead Contractor: Acciona Construccion S.A.; Societa Italiana per Condotte d’Acqua Spa. Lead O&M: Acciona Concesiones S.L., Aberdeen Global Infrastruction GP II Ltd., DIF Infra 5 US, and Societa Italiana per Condotte d’Acqua Spa.



Mobile River Bridge Group: Equity Members: InfraRed Capital Partners Limited, Shikun & Binui Ltd, Astaldi S.p.A., and Southland Holdings LLC Lead Engineering Firm: Figg Bridge Engineers, Inc. Lead Contractor: AJS Contractors: A Joint Venture of Astaldi S.p.A, Johnson Bros. (A Southland Company), and Shikun & Binui Ltd (Acting through Shikun & Binui America Inc.) Lead O&M: InfraRed Capital Partners Limited acting in its capacity as manager of InfraRed Infrastructure V (1) LP / Shikun & Binui Ltd. (Acting through Shikun & Binui Concessions USA Inc.)/ Astaldi S.p.A. / Southland Holdings LLC



ALDOT issued the RFQ for the MRB project on September 22, 2017, and the deadline for response was November 17, 2017.

The proposed project has three major components: a new, aesthetically pleasing cable-stayed bridge over the Mobile River; replacement of the existing Bayway; and five interchange modifications. The Mobile River Bridge will be a six lane facility with a minimum vertical clearance of 215 feet over the Mobile River to assure the viability of Mobile’s maritime industry. The reconstructed Bayway provides eight lanes of travel for 7.5 miles and will be built to an elevation above the 100-year storm surge level. The interchange modifications will assure safe and easy access to the Interstate and surrounding infrastructure.

The Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project will be ALDOT’s first Public Private Partnership (P3). A P3 allows industry to bring innovation and expedite the project to assure timely delivery. In addition, ALDOT will use the Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Maintain (DBFOM) model for the MRB. Used successfully by public agencies throughout the nation and internationally to build critical infrastructure projects, the DBFOM model enables shared risks and rewards, and can help ensure project completion dates.

ALDOT will review the SOQ responses to determine which teams will advance to the Request for Proposal (RFP) process of the project. Release of both a Short List of selected proposers and the Draft RFP is set for early 2018.