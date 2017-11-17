Alabama Gulf Coast Receives $33 Million for Conservation Projects

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced this week that the State has approved $33 million in funds to come to to the Gulf Coast for five different projects that focus on the restoration and conservation of Alabama’s natural resources.

The funds are coming from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) which received $2.54 billion from BP oil spill settlements. The settlement was approved in 2013 in U.S. District Court after the oil company agreed to separate plea agreements after criminal charges were filed against BP.

“The harm caused by the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill remains ever-present in our minds today,” said Gov. Kay Ivey in a press release.

The projects receiving funds on the Alabama Gulf Coast include (the following project descriptions are from Governor Kay Ivey’s office):

Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge Acquisition – $5.9 million

This project proposes the acquisition of a 251-acre property identified by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) as among its highest priorities in the state of Alabama. The parcel will be deeded to the USFWS for inclusion and management within Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge (BSNWR). The property represents an important priority area within the authorized acquisition boundary of the Refuge and includes scrub/shrub, pine flatwood, saltwater marsh, and tidal creek habitats, with permanent and semi-permanent wetlands scattered across the parcel.

Dauphin Island Bird Habitat Acquisition and Enhancement Program – $4.5 million

This project will enhance coastal bird habitat along one mile of recently restored beach that is immediately adjacent to a 200 acre bird sanctuary on Dauphin Island. The project will include sand fencing, dune plantings, signage, stewardship, and, if necessary, additional sand placement. Additionally, funding is included to acquire and enhance important bird habitats on Dauphin Island to benefit shorebirds, wading birds and seasonal migrants. Due diligence and landowner outreach will be undertaken as the first step to acquire an estimated 13 acres of undeveloped habitat to protect critically important migratory stopover habitat and facilitate management of contiguous blocks of conservation lands. Lands acquired through this project will be deeded to and managed by the Dauphin Island Bird Sanctuary (DIBS). DIBS will also undertake prescribed fire and invasive species management to enhance the ecological value of these newly-protected habitats.

Little Dauphin Island Restoration Assessment –$1.4 million

This project will provide funding to study both nearshore and onshore restoration options for a future project to enhance and protect Little Dauphin Island. Included in the Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Little Dauphin Island is an important nesting and foraging area for several coastal bird species, including several imperiled shorebird species.

Mobile Bay Shore Habitat Conservation and Acquisition Initiative – Phase II – $6.9 million

Phase II of the Mobile Bay Shore Habitat Conservation and Acquisition Initiative will acquire, restore and preserve intact high‐priority, undeveloped properties within three specific areas of the City of Mobile. These three priority intertidal habitat areas include riparian, wetland and upland habitats that are used by a variety of fish and wildlife species injured by the Deepwater Horizon oil spill.

Salt Aire Shoreline Restoration – $12.7 million

This project leverages the earlier acquisition of the 233-acre Salt Aire property (2015 GEBF) and proposes protection of degraded shoreline and restoration of 30 acres of associated coastal marsh on the western shore of Mobile Bay. Construction of wave attenuation structures and the beneficial use of dredge material for marsh creation are both envisioned. The 2015 GEBF award funded both the acquisition of the property and engineering and design of the requested restoration work.

Apart from the $33 million paid to the five projects, the NFWF is required to establish a Gulf Environmental Benefit Fund (GEBF) from the money received in the BP settlement. Over a five year period, they will move $356 million to various conservation projects, just in Alabama.

“Today’s announcement brings the total amount of NFWF GEBF-funded projects in the State of Alabama to $148 million, and it represents the culmination of close to a year-long process of coordinating with our local partners to identify those projects which will significantly enhance and restore our natural resources into the future,” said Chris Blankenship who is the commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Gov. Ivey added, “the commitment of our local, state, and federal partners to ensure the long-term sustainability of our coastal areas is greatly appreciated.”

The announcement comes a month after the state of Alabama used BP oil spill settlement funds to purchase 2,460 acres of coastal land on the Grand Bay Savanna to ensure the area will stay protected and undeveloped.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson praised the receipt of the funds this week on Twitter:

The @City_of_Mobile has been awarded a $6.9 Million grant to conserve and protect the City’s coastline. — Sandy Stimpson (@MayorStimpson) November 15, 2017

This project will acquire, restore and preserve habitats that are used by a variety of fish and wildlife species injured by the Deepwater Horizon oil spill. — Sandy Stimpson (@MayorStimpson) November 15, 2017