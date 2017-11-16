Woman holds special memorial for 9-year-old girl

Published:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County woman whose daughter was friend’s with 9-year-old Dericka Lindsay held a memorial Thursday at Resthaven Gardens Cemetery.

Lindsay died last month when authorities say her older cousin Veronica Posey allegedly sat on her.

Christine Bellas says it was important for Lindsay to have a proper funeral. She says when the 9-year-old was first buried, there was no priest or minister.

“The crazy things that this poor child has to endure,” Bellas said. “And it breaks my heart that we have to have this conversation with our kids on what happened to Dericka.”

Veronica Posey is charged with murder. Lindsay’s adoptive parents James and Grace Smith are both charged with aggravated manslaughter.

 

