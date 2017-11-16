T.R. Miller Head Football Coach Resigns After Missing Playoffs

BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) – Andrew Thomas has resigned as head football coach at T.R. Miller High School after two seasons, according to a post on the school’s Facebook page.

The announcement comes after a tough season for the Tigers, who finished with a 5-5 record and missed the AHSAA 4A Playoffs. It was the first time T.R. Miller had missed the playoffs since 1983.

Brewton City Schools Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Varner issued the following statement Thursday:

“The Brewton City Board of Education has accepted the resignation submitted this morning by Head Coach Andrew Thomas. We appreciate the work Coach Thomas has done over the past two seasons and wish him all the best in his future endeavors. TR Miller will immediately begin the search for the next leader who will continue the tradition of excellence associated with this storied program.”

The 2017 season ended with three straight losses for the Tigers and a 27-17 loss against their rival W.S. Neal in the Battle of Murder Creek.

Thomas was hired by T.R. Miller before the 2016 season and he took over for Jamie Riggs who coached the Tigers for 27 seasons and never missed the playoffs. Riggs won four state titles during his tenure.