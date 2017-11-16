President Trump Declares Major Disaster for Five Alabama Counties as a Result of Hurricane Nate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Governor Kay Ivey announced on Thursday that President Donald Trump declared a major disaster exists in the state of Alabama as a result of Hurricane Nate, according to a press release from the Governor’s office.

According to the release, the federal declaration comes in response to Governor Ivey’s major disaster request on October 30th.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency Public Assistance Program will provide all categories of assistance to five Alabama counties.

The following five counties are included in this major disaster declaration: Baldwin, Choctaw, Clarke, Mobile and Washington.

“I appreciate President Trump following through on his promise to help Alabama recover from the effects of Hurricane Nate,” Governor Ivey said in a press release. “The assistance given to our state through the major disaster declaration is welcomed news. EMA Director Brian Hastings is to be commended for his efforts in guiding this process.

The press release continued to state:

The Federal Emergency Management Agency Public Assistance Program helps reimburse local governments, state agencies, eligible private non-profit organizations and electric co-operatives for certain expenses they have incurred during Hurricane Nate. Federal disaster aid is not available for individual residents.

Under the Public Assistance Program, state and affected local governments are eligible to apply for federal funding to pay 75 percent of the approved costs under certain categories such as debris removal and road repair related to the storm. FEMA previously approved reimbursement to state and local governments for costs associated with emergency protective measures taken during Hurricane Nate.

The FEMA Public Assistance program categories are as follows:

Category A: Debris Removal

Category B: Emergency Protective Measures

Category C: Roads and Bridges

Category D: Water Control Facilities

Category E: Buildings and Equipment

Category F: Utilities

Category G: Parks, Recreational Facilities and Other Items

In addition to the five counties receiving all categories of public assistance, this major disaster declaration also grants category B assistance to the following counties: Autauga, Dallas and Macon.

“Due to the number of disasters and the complexity of the disasters that FEMA is currently managing in several states and territories, Alabama Emergency Management Agency (AEMA) requested and received permission to run this disaster as a state-managed disaster,” AEMA Director Brian Hastings said. “This new level of involvement for the state will provide the state EMA staff with valuable experience and allow rapid response to the counties as the Public Assistance Program is administered.”

Representatives from the AEMA Recovery Division will explain procedures for requesting assistance at a series of applicant briefings at locations to be announced shortly in the affected areas.