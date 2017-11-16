Police Chase Ends With Car Crashing into Tree, Power Pole in Saraland

WKRG Staff Published:

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — A police chase ended with a car crashing into a tree and power pole in Saraland, according to authorities.

The Saraland Police Department said one of its officers tried to make a traffic stop around 5:00 p.m. Thursday.

Police said the officer attempted to stop a blue Pontiac Grand Prix with no tag for several traffic violations around the area of Second Avenue and Holston Street.

Saraland Police said the driver refused to stop and led the officer on a short pursuit.

The suspect lost control of his vehicle, crashing it into a tree and power pole in the parking lot of Amelia Park on the James Street side, police said.

Saraland Police said they took two people in custody, one of which, the passenger, was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver had misdemeanor warrants with Monroeville, according to Saraland Police.

SPD said the driver will be charged with several traffic violations and reckless endangerment.

 

