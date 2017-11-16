One Person Killed in Rollover Crash in Destin

By Published: Updated:

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) – One person was killed early Thursday morning in Destin when their SUV flipped while driving on a popular highway.

The crash occurred on Emerald Coast Parkway, also known as Highway 98, around 12:45 a.m. on Thursday. During the clean-up of the crash, authorities were forced to divert traffic onto Commons Drive. The crash occurred on Highway 98 in front of the Walmart and Henderson Beach State Park.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the SUV was traveling westbound and flipped across the roadway.

The identity of the driver has not yet been released, pending the notification of next of kin.

 

