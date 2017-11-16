New Ulysses Grant Presidential Library At Home In The South

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) – Ulysses S. Grant, the Union general who won the Civil War and later the presidency, is back in Mississippi in a way few would have imagined not long ago.

The Southern state where Grant famously crushed the Confederate stronghold at Vicksburg is becoming home to his newly expanded presidential library. Backers say the Mississippi-based library opening Nov. 30, though improbable to some, will help further national unity more than 150 years after the war.

The state spent $10 million to build what is now the Ulysses S. Grant Presidential Library at Mississippi State University in Starkville, housing Grant’s papers, photographs and more.

Grant captured Vicksburg in 1863, effectively splitting the Confederacy in what historians consider one of the most brilliant military campaigns in American history.