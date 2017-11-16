Murder Suspect Identified, Sought by Mobile Police

By Published: Updated:
Ja'Cory Campbell

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have identified a man who they say is responsible for a deadly shooting earlier this month.

Police are looking for 24-year-old Ja’Cory Campbell in connection with a homicide that occurred on Sunday, November 5, on Cresthaven Road.

The 23-year-old man who died was previously identified as Tyrone Taylor. In October, Taylor was charged with shooting into an occupied building in connection with shots fired outside the Riverside Food Mart. Taylor said he was shooting at a suspect who had just tried to rob the business.

Police say Campbell also goes by “JC” and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who might know where Campbell is should contact Mobile Police at 251-208-7211.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s