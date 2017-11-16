Murder Suspect Identified, Sought by Mobile Police

Related Coverage BREAKING: Man Charged in Citgo Robbery Shooting Killed Over the Weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have identified a man who they say is responsible for a deadly shooting earlier this month.

Police are looking for 24-year-old Ja’Cory Campbell in connection with a homicide that occurred on Sunday, November 5, on Cresthaven Road.

The 23-year-old man who died was previously identified as Tyrone Taylor. In October, Taylor was charged with shooting into an occupied building in connection with shots fired outside the Riverside Food Mart. Taylor said he was shooting at a suspect who had just tried to rob the business.

Police say Campbell also goes by “JC” and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who might know where Campbell is should contact Mobile Police at 251-208-7211.