Moore: McConnell is trying to ‘steal this election’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore says Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is trying “to steal this election” by calling for him to step down amid allegations of sexual misconduct decades ago.

A defiant Moore appeared at a news conference on Thursday at a faith leaders press conference in Birmingham to reiterate that he would be staying in the Alabama race.

The conference was hosted by Faith2Action President Janet Porter and Dr. Steve Hotze. A number of speakers took the podium besides Moore, like Dr. Alan Keyes of Renew America, Rabbi Noson Shmuel Leiter, Pastor David Floyd of Marvin Parkway Baptist Church in Opelika, and Pastor Tom Brown of First Baptist Church in Gallant.

The full conference can be seen above.

It comes as the Republican National Committee, the Senate GOP campaign committee and the party’s leading voices in Congress have called on the 70-year-old former judge to quit the race.

At least three new allegations of misconduct were reported on Wednesday, including one by Tina Johnson, who told AL.com that Moore groped her during a 1991 meeting in his law office.

The special election is scheduled for Dec. 12. Moore is facing off against Democrat Doug Jones.