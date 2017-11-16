Missing Child Alert: 1-Year-Old Boy Goes Missing in Alabama

WKRG Staff Published: Updated:

BRIGHTON, Ala. (WKRG) — The Brighton, Alabama Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Christopher Carrizal Jr.

Christopher Carrizal, father. Christopher
Carrizal Jr. is possibly in the company of his biological father Christopher Carrizal.

Christopher Carrizal Jr. is a 1-year-old Hispanic male, with brown eyes and brown hair.  He was last seen wearing a colorful sweater and gray pants at his home in Brighton, Alabama on 16 November 2017.

The father, Christopher Carrizal, was last seen driving a 1997 white GMC Savana bearing Alabama Tag 5344AW5, the vehicle has a roll of carpet hanging from the back hatch.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Christopher Carrizal Jr., please contact the Brighton Police Department at 205-425-8934 or call 911.

