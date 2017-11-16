MCSO: Murder Suspect a No-Show at Court

Related Coverage Prichard Police Investigate Deadly Chase

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a murder suspect who failed to show up to court.

Charles Edward Dennis is charged with murder in connection with a 2015 crash that killed 20-year-old Anteesha Monique Erica Banks and injured her six-month-old baby. Authorities said Dennis was trying to get away from Prichard Police at the time of the crash.

According to the sheriff’s office, Dennis has several felony convictions on robbery, assault and drug charges.

“Charles didn’t think anyone would notice when he DID NOT show up for court on his MURDER CHARGE! SERIOUSLY?…you have been to court enough times to know better,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a post on its Team Sheriff Facebook page.