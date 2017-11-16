Man struck by train in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) – A pedestrian has been hit by a train in Hattiesburg.

Police say they responded to a call at about 7 a.m. Thursday about a man being struck by a train.

WDAM-TV reports the man was on his way to work and crossed the railroad tracks while the train was moving.

Lt. Latosha Myers-Mitchell says the man, whose name has not been released, sustained non-life threatening injuries and is in stable condition at an area hospital.

She urged residents to have patience when trains are on the tracks. She says safety always comes first.

___

Information from: WDAM-TV, http://www.wdam.com