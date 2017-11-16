Man Comes Home, Finds Thief Inside

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Kevin Brooks came home from work Wednesday to meet a very unwelcome guest.

“He had stepped down around the same time I did and that’s when I am just looking going who are they and why are they here,” said Brooks who encountered the burglar in his living room.

Brooks tried to catch the burglar, who took off through the door he broke in and jumped over his backyard fence.

He says the thief went through several drawers through his house and took an antique gun and jewelry.

Several neighbors noticed the commotion and tried to catch the burglar and an accomplice in a getaway car. The two men were able to get away but not without being photographed.

The car involved was a black Altima with Jackson, Mississippi tags JLP 886.