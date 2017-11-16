How to Prevent a Dryer Fire from Happening to You

Related Coverage BREAKING: Home Damaged In Early Morning Fire

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – According to Mobile Fire-Rescue officials, a fire at a home on Jackson Road early Thursday morning began in the dryer.

Here are some tips from Mobile Fire-Rescue to prevent a dryer fire from happening at your home:

Have your dryer installed and serviced by a professional.

Do not use the dryer without a lint filter.

Make sure you clean the lint filter before or after each load of laundry. Remove lint that has collected around the drum.

Rigid or flexible metal venting material should be used to sustain proper air flow and drying time.

Make sure the air exhaust vent pipe is not restricted and the outdoor vent flap will open when the dryer is operating. Once a year, or more often if you notice that it is taking longer than normal for your clothes to dry, clean lint out of the vent pipe or have a dryer lint removal service do it for you.

Keep dryers in good working order. Gas dryers should be inspected by a qualified professional to make sure that the gas line and connection are intact and free of leaks.

Make sure the right plug and outlet are used and that the machine is connected properly.

Follow the manufacturer’s operating instructions and don’t overload your dryer.

Turn the dryer off if you leave home or when you go to bed.