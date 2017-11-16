BREAKING: Home Damaged In Early Morning Fire

By Published: Updated:

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) A home on Jackson Road in Mobile was heavily damaged in an early morning fire.

Multiple people were inside the home at the time of the fire, including children. They were all able to make it out safely.

A person who lives in the home says the dryer caught fire and spread throughout the rest of the home.

Mobile Fire-Rescue was called to 1107 Jackson Road around 1:00 this morning where witnesses say they saw flames coming from a back room.

 

News 5 photojournalist Jake Cannon says he could smell smoke from the interstate over a mile away.

 

