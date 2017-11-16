Free Car Seat Safety Checks in Mobile

WKRG Staff Published:
(Courtesy: USA Children's & Women's Hospital )

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — More than a dozen nationally certified child passenger safety technicians from USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital will provide free inspections of children’s car seats from 9 a.m. until noon on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017.

The inspections will be performed in the parking lot of Babies R Us in Mobile.

Statistics show that up to 90 percent of all children’s car seats are installed incorrectly. “One of the top reasons for deaths in young children is because of improperly installed car seats,” said Courtney Thomson, a registered nurse and parent educator for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital.

Child seats installed correctly can reduce the risk of fatal injury of infants and children. USA Children’s & Women’s has nearly 20 certified child passenger safety technicians on staff. During the car seat inspections, all improperly installed car seats are removed and checked for expiration dates and possible damage. The car seats that are safe are reinstalled correctly.

For more information, call (251) 415-1274.

 

