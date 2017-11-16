Florida Man Charged with Blowing Dog’s Paw Off with Firecracker

Associated Press Published:

SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. (AP) – A Florida man is charged with felony animal cruelty after police say he threw an M-80 firecracker at a dog and blew its paw off.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports 58-year-old Madison Carroll told South Daytona police he was upset the 15-pound Chihuahua-dachshund mix was running in his yard.

Kristin Lowry said her 5-year-old dog, Oscar, is being treated for the injury. A veterinarian told her the pet’s rear leg might have to be amputated.

Carroll told police he was trying to scare the dog off. He was released from jail Wednesday after posting $2,500 bail.

A message left on a phone number listed for Carroll wasn’t immediately returned.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s