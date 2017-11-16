Florida Man Charged with Blowing Dog’s Paw Off with Firecracker

SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. (AP) – A Florida man is charged with felony animal cruelty after police say he threw an M-80 firecracker at a dog and blew its paw off.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports 58-year-old Madison Carroll told South Daytona police he was upset the 15-pound Chihuahua-dachshund mix was running in his yard.

Kristin Lowry said her 5-year-old dog, Oscar, is being treated for the injury. A veterinarian told her the pet’s rear leg might have to be amputated.

Carroll told police he was trying to scare the dog off. He was released from jail Wednesday after posting $2,500 bail.

A message left on a phone number listed for Carroll wasn’t immediately returned.