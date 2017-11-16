‘Dangerous’ Manhunt Suspect Charged, Released From Metro Jail

Related Coverage MANHUNT UPDATE: Armed Suspect in Police Custody

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man who police described as “dangerous” during a manhunt on Monday spent less time in jail after his arrest than it took for officers to actually find him.

Mobile Police identified 39-year-old Tamichael Hudson as the man who triggered an almost 7-hour search in the Eight Mile area.

The manhunt sent two schools into lockdown, while multiple law enforcement agencies joined the search, using K-9 units, the SWAT unit and even a drone to search for the suspect.

Hudson ran off after a traffic stop but was later found in a home off Henry Road, police said.

According to the Metro Jail website, Hudson was booked at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday and released at 2:53 a.m.

Hudson was charged with attempting to elude police and possession of controlled substances.