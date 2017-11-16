Commercial Truck Stuck Under Graffiti Bridge, Loses Top

Published: Updated:
(Courtesy: Pensacola Police Department Facebook)

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A commercial truck lost its top while driving under “Graffiti Bridge” in Pensacola Thursday afternoon.

Crews with the Pensacola Police Department and Pensacola Fire Department worked to clear the scene.

According to the Pensacola PD’s Facebook post, no one was injured in the collision.

“The Graffiti Bridge” was built in 1888 and is a tourist spot in the city. It’s an old railroad overpass located at  N 17th Avenue. According to The Graffiti Bridge website, as far back as 1935, people have been decorating the 17th Ave Railroad Trestle.

The clearance of the bridge is 10’8″ tall.

