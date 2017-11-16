BREAKING: Mobile Police Respond to a Reported Shooting in Theodore

WKRG Staff Published: Updated:

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are on the scene of a reported shooting in Theodore late Thursday afternoon.

Police cars are seen parked at the intersection of Kim and Oriental St.

Police say a suspect is on the run. They say he is wearing jogging pants, but no shirt.

Police say the victim was taken to USA Medical Center.

No work on the victim’s condition.

We will continue to update this story as details come in.

News 5 has a crew on the scene.

Tune in to News 5 at 5 for the latest on the story.

 

