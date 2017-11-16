BREAKING: Crash on I-10 EB Shuts Down Traffic

UPDATE: 6:23 a.m. All lanes are back open. At least one victim was life-flighted from the scene, according to a Florida Department of Transportation worker at the scene.

UPDATE: 6:09 a.m. One lane of traffic on I-10 EB has reopened. Continue to expect delays near Pine Forest Rd. in Pensacola.

Original Story:

PENSACOLA, FL (WKRG) A crash on I-10 has forced eastbound traffic to be diverted off the interstate near Pine Forest Road in Pensacola.

The crash involves injuries, according to News 5 traffic reporter Kenny Fowler.

News 5’s Katarina Luketich is headed to the scene. Watch News 5 This Morning for the latest information.