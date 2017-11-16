Animal-lovers are now printing photos of their Pets onto Swimwear

(CNN)- The swimwear line Petflair, is specializing in selling custom swimwear with your favorite four-legged friend’s face printed on it.

The Australian swimsuit company is offering printed photos of pets onto bikinis, bags, towels, budgie smugglers and accessories as part of a very eccentric fashion trend.

Profits from the swimwear benefit an organization that finds homes for abandoned pets.

Petflair says they direct 25-percent of their profits to Pound Paws.

Women styles include the Millie, Frankie and Coco all customizable with your fur baby’s face each for $99.

Men have the option of a color, pattern and photo for the swim brief, priced at $59.

According to Petflair’s website, the Australia-based company was started by a former water polo player who began customizing his/her swimsuits for his dog-obsessed friends. Once the idea started to take off, they decided to pair with Pound Paws, an organization that uses social media to help abandoned pets find a new home.