UPDATE: 11-Year-Old Alabama Girl Found Safe After Going Missing

UPDATE (8:25 a.m.) – The missing child alert for 11-year-old Dakarai Knight has been canceled. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Knight was found safe.

TARRANT, AL (WKRG) — The Tarrant, Alabama Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Dakarai McKnight. Dakarai Ramona McKnight is an 11 year old black female.

She was last seen on Eastlake Blvd at approximately 3:00 pm in Tarrant, Alabama on November 14, 2017.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Dakarai Ramona McKnight please contact the Tarrant Police Department at 205-849-2811 or call 911.