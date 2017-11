SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — News 5 received multiple reports of the power being out in Semmes.

According to Alabama Power, about 400 customers were without power since 6 p.m. Thursday evening.

As of 9:50, the power was still out. Alabama Power says there are crews currently making repairs.

The estimated time of the power returning would be around midnight, Alabama Power told us.

The reason for the power going out is unknown.