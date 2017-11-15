The Last Straw: Do Roy Moore supporters have a breaking point?

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Wednesday morning, News 5’s Hayley Minogue and Photojournalist Arnell Hamilton hit the streets, looking for houses in Mobile with Judge Roy Moore support signs in the front yard.

Hayley and Arnell drove through 10 neighborhoods and saw dozens of Doug Jones signs, but just one Roy Moore sign.

From the way things look, it would seem like Moore is outnumbered. But the way it sounds on 1065 FM talk radio with Sean Sullivan paints a different picture.

“Is there a place where the… last straw?” Sullivan questioned. “I haven’t seen it and I don’t think it’s there because people aren’t saying there’s a cumulative effect of these stories. They’re saying, ‘I don’t believe any of these stories.'”

Sullivan spends his day talking Alabama politics. Some of his viewers are unsure about the outcome for December.

“I’m not so sure Roy Moore is gonna win this race anymore,” one caller said.

Most callers continued to support Moore.

“The more that comes out, I think the more people go, ‘I’m even further galvanized in my vote for Roy Moore,'” Sullivan said.

The way callers are talking, Sullivan believes these accusations may actually help Moore win the election.

“I’ve heard people that said they were going to stay home,” Sullivan said. “Now, they’re saying they’re going to vote. They weren’t going to vote for Roy Moore. They didn’t support Roy Moore. They couldn’t vote for the democrat Doug Jones, so they were going to stay home. They’re now motivated enough, in a backwards way, to go vote for Roy Moore now.”