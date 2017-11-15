Student Arrested with Gun at Murphy High School

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – An 18-year-old student at Murphy High School has been arrested for having a gun on campus. Rena Philips with the Mobile County Public School System says the student had left campus earlier in the day. When the student returned an assistant principal believed he was acting suspicious and went to talk with the student, Philips said. As the principal approached, the student tossed a bag under a car, Philips said. The principal retrieved the bag and found the loaded gun along with what is possible drugs.

The student did not threaten anyone with the gun, according to Philips, and he has been suspended and recommended for expulsion.