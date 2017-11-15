Senator Richard Shelby Won’t Vote for Roy Moore, Will Write-In a Republican

Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby says he will write in the name of a Republican who is not Roy Moore in next month’s special election.

Shelby told reporters on Wednesday that there is little recourse to stop Moore even if the state GOP’s executive committee asked him to leave. National Republicans have been calling for Moore to step aside in the face of allegations of sexual misconduct decades ago.

Shelby said: “It’s not a good situation. I wish we had another candidate.”

He said Jeff Sessions, who held the seat, would be an “ideal candidate” but noted that Sessions is already attorney general.

Shelby said he is worried about damage to the Republican brand.

He said: “I think that’s on everybody’s mind.”

He added that even if President Donald Trump weighs in, you still have to find another candidate. The election is Dec. 12.