Scambuster: Avoid Purchasing Water-Damaged Car

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you’re worried about finding a used car you can trust, that’s not a problem at Koby Subaru. Experts here say each car here goes through a 152-point inspection which determines if the car will be certified pre-owned, a used car, or a wholesale car.

“The certified pre-owned, they’re obviously the premium car, a great value, typically extended warranty that comes along with them so you have more coverage with them and more piece of mind,” says Fixed Operations Director Scott Pierce.

Since they’re a Subaru dealership, they’re only able to give Subarus the title of “certified pre-owned”, even though another car of another make and model is up to the same standards.

The next tier, used cars, are brought up to retail standards. Cars that don’t meet retail standards for certification go here, their auction wholesale lane. Here you might find cars with minor damage, or maybe the warranty has run out. But they’re all given with a disclaimer, so you always know what you’re getting.

“There are a lot of people out there that are looking for inexpensive cars and they can do a lot of the work themselves. And we put the cars back there for people that are $2-$5,000 cars and a lot of people can do things themselves or find some places to fix these cars at a much lower rate than we can fix them. And they’re very appreciative that they can find cars in that price range cause cars are very expensive nowadays,” says Owner Roger Koby.

After three weeks, these cars will go off to auction.

Koby Subaru is the only dealership in town that offers those wholesale cars. But they stress, you will never find a flood-damaged car on their lot.