BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Workers have removed a Roy Moore campaign sign after it was vandalized on Wednesday.

The sign, placed near the intersection of 28th Street South and 4th Avenue South, was spraypainted with orange letters reading “RAPIST.”

The area has surveillance cameras on three buildings, Iron City Lofts, Enterprise Rental Car, and Holt Electric, and footage from those cameras may be used in the investigation.

This story will be updated as developments emerge.