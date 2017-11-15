Rose McGowan surrenders to authorities on drug charges

WKRG Staff Published:
Courtesy: Loudoun County Sheriff's Office

 

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Virginia (CNN) — Actress Rose McGowan is free on bond, following her arrest on cocaine possession charges.

She turned herself in to deputies in Loudoun County, Virginia on Tuesday.

McGowan was arrested and booked, before being released on a $5,000 bond.

A warrant for her arrest was issued in February, after an incident at Washington Dulles International Airport.

That’s where officials said they found traces of narcotics on some personal belongings left behind on a flight.

McGowan has been a leading voice among the sexual harassment accusations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

She tweeted last month that the arrest warrant was an attempt to silence her.

She’s facing a felony drug possession charge.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s