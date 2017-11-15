Report: Locals Troubled by Moore’s Interactions with Teen Girls at Gadsden Mall

GADSDEN, Ala (WIAT) Adding to the pile of accusation now come reports that Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore may have been banned from his hometown mall in the 80’s for “badgering teenage girls”. That’s according to the New Yorker magazine.

WIAT reached out to the Gadsden Mall and the mall’s management company as well as some former employees at stores there. WIAT wasn’t able to find any formal record of a ban list, but found there was an understanding at the time between security and the people who worked there that certain people were not welcome

Greg Legat worked at the record bar in the Gadsden mall from 1981 to 1985 and he told WIAT about a conversation he had with his manager and a security officer about people who should be reported. It included a scam artist, a suspected thief, and a teen who had picked several fights, “And then someone else said, ‘and Roy Moore.’ And I said, ‘Roy Moore?’ And they said, ‘Yes.’ And I said, ‘Why is Roy Moore banned from the mall?’ And all I was told was, ‘If you see him, tell us and we will take care of it,'” Legat told WIAT

Legat told WIAT he never had any personal interaction with Roy Moore and he said later, in 1985, Moore came into the store with his wife and bought some records.