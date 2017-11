PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A Prichard Police officer was arrested by his own department Wednesday afternoon.

28-year-old Bryan Pearman was booked into Metro Jail on charges of 2nd-degree kidnapping, domestic violence, and harassing communications.

The Prichard Police Department says Pearman is currently on unpaid administrative leave, pending investigation.

The department has not given any other details about the arrest.