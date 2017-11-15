Politico: Doug Jones holds double-digit lead over Roy Moore in new poll

(WIAT) — Democratic Senate Candidate Doug Jones holds a substantial lead over GOP candidate Roy Moore in a new poll, Politico reports.

The publication obtained portions of the results of a poll that was conducted by the National Republican Senatorial Committee which had Jones leading Moore at 51 to 39 percent.

The poll was reportedly conducted between Sunday and Monday. The National Republican Senatorial Committee publically dropped out of a fundraising agreement with Roy Moore on Nov. 10 after multiple women came forward with sexual assault allegations.

Moore has previously led Jones in nearly every poll, some by at least double digits. However, after allegations surfaced, Opinion Savvy released a poll showing that Jones and More were tied.

The Senate Special Election is scheduled for Dec. 12.

