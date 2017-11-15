Orange Beach Police Checking for Unlocked Vehicles

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s a problem throughout the region, unlocked cars and thieves are having a field day.

It’s simple to lock your car and police warn leaving a car unlocked is asking for trouble.

So, much like building security checks, Orange Beach Police have started doing the same thing for cars in parking lots all over the city.

“We started this program two or three months ago where an officer will get out on foot in a public parking lots and check vehicles to make sure they are secure, that the doors are locked, the windows are up and that there are no valuables in public view,” says spokesman Lt. Steve Brown.

Mike Mozingo knows what it’s like to be a victim. His car was broken into, “My door was unlocked,” he welcomes the new program.

“Once the vehicle has been checked and the officer finds that it’s secure the officer will place the security check or a copy of it on the windshield and go on to the next vehicle in the parking lot.”

It may look like you have a ticket but it’s just a friendly notice the good guys have been here not the bad.