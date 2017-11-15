New Roy Moore Accuser Steps Forward With Groping Claims

GADSDEN, Ala. (CBS) — Roy Moore, the GOP Senate candidate in Alabama, faces another woman accusing him of sexual misconduct. She says that in the early 1990s, he grabbed her buttocks during a meeting at his law office.

According to a report by AL.com, a Gadsden woman says Roy Moore groped her while she was in his law office on legal business with her mother in 1991. Moore was married at that time.

Johnson says that almost from the moment she walked in to Moore’s office, Moore began flirting with her. Johnson was 28 at the time.

“He kept commenting on my looks, telling me how pretty I was, how nice I looked,” recalled Johnson. “He was saying that my eyes were beautiful.”

She said she was at Moore’s office to sign over custody of her 12-year-old son at the time to her mother, who was inside the room during the meeting. After her mom left the room when the meeting ended, Johnson says Moore came up behind her and groped her, grabbing her buttocks.

“He didn’t pinch it; he grabbed it,” Johnson said. She says she didn’t tell her mother about it at the time, but later confided in a sister.

AL.com also reported on another incident involving a different young woman in 1982. In that case, then-17-year-old Kelly Harrison Thorp says she was approached by Moore while she was working as a hostess at a Red Lobster. He asked her if she would go out with him.

“I just kind of said, ‘Do you know how old I am?'” she told AL.com. “And he said, ‘Yeah. I go out with girls your age all the time.'”

This comes after five other women have accused Moore, now 70, of misconduct when they were younger and he was a single man in his 30s, including a woman who says he initiated sexual contact with her when she was 14 years old and another woman who says he sexually assaulted her when she was 16 years old.