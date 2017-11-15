Nationwide AT&T Outages Reported

(WKRG) — Thousands of customers across the nation reported outages, according to the website DownDetector.

AT&T responded to the outage with a Tweet saying, “If you’ve experienced an issue when making wireless calls, please restart your device, this might be required multiple times- that should resolve the issue,” the company tweeted around 7:15 p.m.

Hundreds replied to the tweet saying that restarting their phones didn’t resolve the problem.

The DownDetector shows customers affected in St. Louis, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, and many others.

As of 9:20 p.m., it looks like there are minimal outages reported in our area.

According to DownDetector, more than 6,000 customer service requests were reported around 6 p.m.