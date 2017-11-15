MPD Works to Bridge the Gap Between Police and Youth

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – When St. Paul’s Episcopal School students took a trip the Mobile Police Mounted Unit’s barn Wednesday morning, it was more than just a field trip for the officers. It was a chance from them to help bridge the gap between police and local youth. Officers want kids to know police are not the bad guys.

“We’re here to help and not to hurt and that’s one of the most important things,” said Officer Aaron McKee.

Officers hope by connecting with children at a young age, these kids will grow up with a trust for police.

Officers with the mounted unit aren’t just trying to connect with children. They invite anyone who sees them on the street to say hello.

“That gives us the opportunity to talk about other issues,” said Officer McKee. “Once you build that trust with the person who comes up and talks to you…that can open up a totally different conversation, a discussion about police and the public and the community.”