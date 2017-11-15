MPD UPDATE: Alabama Fan Shoots Auburn Fan Outside Motel in Mobile

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — Mobile Police say an argument over college football led an Alabama fan to shoot an Auburn fan outside a motel in Mobile on Monday.

In an update sent to News 5, police say the two men were arguing outside the Extenda Suites Mobile location on the I-65 Service Road South around 7:23pm. The argument was over which team was better in the Iron Bowl rivalry, Alabama or Auburn.

The argument escalated, with the Alabama fan pulling out a firearm and shooting the Auburn fan in the thigh. The Alabama fan fled on foot, and as of Wednesday afternoon, is still on the loose.

The victim’s condition is still unknown at this time.

Alabama and Auburn are ten days away from the 2017 Iron Bowl, with both teams competing for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

