MANHUNT UPDATE: Armed Suspect in Police Custody

UPDATE 4:03 PM:

A male suspect is in police custody Wednesday afternoon after an almost 7-hour active search mid-afternoon in eight mile that sent two local schools on lockdown.

Police tell us the situation started as a traffic stop near University and Lott Road in Mobile from there the male suspect fled to the eight mile area off Henry Road.

Officers tracked the suspect into a residence off Henry Road where he was taken into custody.

Officials have not yet released the name of the suspect in custody.

UPDATE 2:55 pm — Lockdown has been lifted and both schools will dismiss as normal.

No word yet on why the lockdown has been lifted.

EIGHT MILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Blount High School and Indian Springs Elementary School in Mobile County are both on lockdown due to police activity in the area.

Prichard Police are searching for an armed suspect in the area near Lott Road and University Boulevard.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and Mobile Police are assisting with the search. A drone is being used for an aerial search of the area.

Mobile Police chased the suspect into Prichard Police jurisdiction, according to Melanie Baldwin, spokeswoman for the City of Prichard.

Baldwin described the suspect as some kind of “escapee” but could not provide any further details.

This is a developing story. We’ll update this page as we get new information.